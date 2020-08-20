Rio Culebrinas study signed

August 20, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, commanding general of the Army Corps, has signed the Chief’s Report for the Rio Culebrinas Flood Damage Reduction Study in Puerto Rico.

The signing of this report marks a crucial milestone and progresses the proposed project to Congress for individual authorization.

The primary goal the proposed project is to protect the communities in the study area.

The Río Culebrinas basin is in the northwestern part of Puerto Rico, has an area of 272 square kilometers.

The recommend plan includes construction of two segments of approximately 2 miles of earthen levees, and a 197 feet cutoff channel.

Also included are drainage structures, interior drainage channels and three paved road ramps across the levees.