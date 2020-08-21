Mackley completes Phase 4a of the NPI Scheme

Throughout the summer excellent progress has been made at Phase 4a of Portsmouth City Council North Portsea Island (NPI) Scheme.

Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership working with their contractor Mackley have now completed the flood defence works, with only some ancillary works and the landscaping to be carried out, ESCP said in the update.

The works comprise of a new earth embankment, a new raised access road to local businesses and clubs, and a timber-clad steel sheet pile wall, all of which work together to raise the levels to provide a 1 in 500 year standard of protection to Portsea Island.

The improved public realm space includes a new gravel path, forming part of The Solent Way Walk, with landscaped areas of planting.

This is part of the wider Phase 4 of the NPI scheme, which will continue flood defence construction in Spring 2021.