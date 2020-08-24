Dredge hits pipeline in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel

The Coast Guard has suspended its search Saturday for two missing crew members from the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd.

Two people are still missing and six have been hospitalized for injuries caused by a pipeline explosion after a dredging vessel hit a submerged gas pipeline in the Corpus Christi Ship Channel on Friday.

“Our Coast Guard crews worked intently alongside state and local partners to locate the two crew members who remained missing, but unfortunately, we were unable to locate them,” said Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi.

“The decision to suspend a search is never easy and a lot of factors are considered before suspending a search. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of the missing crew members during this difficult time.”

According to the USCG, at 8:12 a.m. Friday, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received reports from witnesses describing a fire in the Port of Corpus Christi.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued two injured crew members and four remained missing.

The fire onboard the dredging vessel was extinguished at approximately 10 p.m. Friday after the vessel broke apart and sunk.

Coast Guard also added that their crews and partner agencies continued pollution and salvage response Sunday for the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd.

Dive and salvage operations commenced at approximately 10 a.m., Sunday, and are ongoing.

A piece of the dredging vessel was located in the middle of the channel and is currently in the process of being safely removed, USCG said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.