Ribbon cutting for $30 million levee project in Jefferson Parish

Gov. Edwards has joined local and state officials to cut the ribbon on a recently completed $30 million levee-enhancement project in Jefferson Parish.

This is first in a series of projects that will protect the greater Lafitte-Barataria-Crown Point community from tidal surge flooding and other extreme weather events.

The project includes 2.9 miles of concrete-capped steel sheet pile flood walls, earthen levees, and nine flood gates that have been elevated to 7.5 feet in Lafitte’s 453-acre Fisher School Basin.

“It’s a great day for the people of Lafitte as we cut the ribbon on this critical flood protection project,” said Gov. Edwards.

Nine more tidal protection projects are planned for the area, with the Rosethorne Basin project expected to be advertised for bid later this year.

In all, more than $300 million will be spent on the construction of flood protection features for 10 basins.

Together, they will form a flood risk-reduction system comprised of 29 miles of levees, flood walls, and gated structures surrounding more than eight square miles and protecting approximately 5,400 residents.