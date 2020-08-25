Manatee County SEA available for public review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, is considering design changes to increase the robustness, resiliency and/or reliability of the Manatee County, Florida, Federal Shore Protection Project through minor design refinements, and seeks public comment on a Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA).

According to the Corps, the SEA considers a range of alternative design modifications that could increase project resiliency, including dune construction, dune vegetation, sand fencing, pedestrian access modifications, and vehicle access modifications.

A generalized dune template was developed for comparison to the existing beach template.

This dune template could include elongating existing dunes, closing existing gaps in the dune line, realigning the current dune line, or creating dunes in areas where they do not currently exist.

USACE has also analyzed stand-alone vegetation and sand fencing design alternatives, which can further enhance dune stability and beach accretion rates.

The deadline for sending public comments is Sept. 23, 2020.

More Info