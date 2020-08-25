Update on the Corpus Christi dredge accident

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) has provided an update on the explosion and fire in the Port of Corpus Christi involving its dredge Waymon Boyd.

On Friday morning a fire occurred in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel near one of the company’s dredges, the Waymon Boyd, and the vessel caught fire.

The Coast Guard and salvage crews recovered the bodies of the two remaining crewmembers Monday after recovering a portion of the dredging vessel from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

All missing crewmembers are now accounted for and the families have been notified, reported the USCG.

“We can confirm that all four missing crewmen have been recovered,” said Mark Stauffer, CEO, Orion Marine Group. “We are grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, and the rest of the associated agencies for their tireless efforts in assisting in the search and recovery efforts.”

“We are devastated by the loss of four of our colleagues, each of whom has been a valuable part of the Orion team for many years. Our heartfelt prayers and sympathy are extended to their families and friends, and we ask that everyone please respect their privacy as we all work to recover from this terrible incident,” added Stauffer.

The portion of the dredging vessel was located in the middle of the channel during diving operations Sunday.

Pollution response and salvage operations of the dredging vessel are ongoing.