Fort Myers dredge update

August 27, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, has just released the latest update on their maintenance dredging project at Fort Myers Beach.

USACE photo

The cutter suction dredge Maya Caelyn moved into position off Fort Myers Beach in Lee County, Fla., earlier this month to begin dredging Matanzas Pass channel, said USACE.

The $3.1 million project will remove upwards of 120,000 cubic yards of sediment that has accumulated off the northeast tip of Estero Island, where it can pose navigational challenges to commercial fishermen and recreational boaters alike.

The Maya Caelyn will pump the material through 1,250 feet of pipe to a designated nearshore deposit area.

The maintenance dredging is scheduled to be completed in the first half of November.