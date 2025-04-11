Back to overview
Fort Myers beach renourishment: Dredge pipe leak at Lynn Hall Memorial Park

Beach Nourishment
April 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Town of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, said that a leak occurred in a sand dredging pipe near Lynn Hall Memorial Park yesterday.

photo courtesy of Town of Fort Myers Beach, Florida

The accident happened during the latest beach renourishment project.

Town environmental projects manager, Chadd Chustz, said that this area should be cleared and avoided while equipment is transported to make repairs. 

The town’s beach renourishment project is months overdue and Chustz recently announced another delay that will take the project to May 31. 

According to local media, the last timeline was for the project to be completed by April. 

