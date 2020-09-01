TSHD Albatros arrives at Napier Port

Trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Albatros arrived at Napier Port, New Zealand, today to remove around 30,000m3 of sediment from the shipping channel as the port builds 6 Wharf.

Some of this 30,000m3 of material is suitable for renourishing the Westshore Beach.

According to the port, the Albatros will be in the Napier area for around two weeks.

“It is more efficient than the GPK dredge, which we are also using in some areas,” the port said.

“If the material is sand-like it will be taken to the Westshore disposal site. If it is unsuitable we will take it to the stage one disposal site,” announced the port.

However, regarding other works, the port said that HEB Construction is making good progress with the piling.

With 48 piles of 400 complete, the contractor is on track to finish piling for the wharf deck at the end of next year.