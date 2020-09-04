Damen: CEMEX Go Innovation update

Damen has just released the latest update on on the construction of the CEMEX Go Innovation dredger – a 103.5 meter long aggregate dredger type MAD3500.

At the moment, extensive testing is being conducted along quay at the building yard Damen Shipyards Galati.

Shortly, the dredger will be ready to leave the yard for further trials.

Damen photo

The vessel is the result of close cooperation between CEMEX UK Marine and Damen and represents the first of a new generation of efficient and economical dredgers specializing in the extraction of sand and gravel from the seabed.

This aggregate dredger will mine sand and gravel in the British Channel at -55 m using a Di 700 mm trailing pipe system.