Damen: CEMEX Go Innovation update

Damen has just released the latest update on on the construction of the CEMEX Go Innovation dredger – a 103.5 meter long aggregate dredger type MAD3500.
At the moment, extensive testing is being conducted along quay at the building yard Damen Shipyards Galati.
Shortly, the dredger will be ready to leave the yard for further trials.
The vessel is the result of close cooperation between CEMEX UK Marine and Damen and represents the first of a new generation of efficient and economical dredgers specializing in the extraction of sand and gravel from the seabed.
This aggregate dredger will mine sand and gravel in the British Channel at -55 m using a Di 700 mm trailing pipe system.
Photo: Damen
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 months ago
CEMEX Go Innovation Almost Ready for Delivery
The first of Damen’s new Marine Aggregate Dredgers, a 103.5 meter long CEMEX Go Innovation is almost...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Construction on track for Hanson new dredger
Damen’s Galati yard in Romania is making nice progress in the construction of a new dredger type MAD...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Damen: Screening Installation for Marine Aggregate Dredger
Damen Dredging Equipment crew is currently very busy working on the screening installation for the n...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Damen: MAD 3500 Pipe System on Its Way to Romania
The first items of the trailing pipe system for the Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 are being sh...Posted: 6 months ago