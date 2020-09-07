Centerm expansion project ongoing

The Port of Vancouver, BC, Canada, has just released the latest update on their Centerm Expansion Project and ongoing works in the water and terminal area.
In the update, the port said that infilling in the lagoon in the eastern expansion area is now complete, and infilling of the northeast perimeter dyke is ongoing.
Infilling for the first phase of the preload in the western expansion area is complete, and infilling for the caissons foundation is ongoing, announced the port.
Officials also said that work on building the two caissons is continuing at Vancouver Pile Driving Ltd. on the North Shore.
The first caisson, which was poured over nine days, is now ready to be towed to site.
The second caisson is currently being poured and is expected to be complete soon.
“We anticipate that both caissons will be ready to be transported across Burrard Inlet over to the container terminal in late -September,” the port said.
The Centerm Expansion Project, delivered by Centennial Expansion Partners (CXP), is set to be complete by the end of 2021.
Photo: Port of Vancouver
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 11 days ago
Centerm Expansion Project, August update
The Port of Vancouver recently presented the latest update on the Centerm Expansion Project. Accordi...Posted: 11 days ago
-
Posted: 1 months ago
FRPD 309 returning to Centerm
This month, work in the water and on the Centerm Expansion Project continues, according to the Port ...Posted: 1 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Centerm Expansion Project, June update
The Port of Vancouver has unveiled the latest update on the Centerm Expansion Project. According to ...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Marine Work Continues Around the Centerm Terminal
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has released the latest update on their Centerm Expansion Projec...Posted: 3 months ago