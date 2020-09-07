Centerm expansion project ongoing

The Port of Vancouver, BC, Canada, has just released the latest update on their Centerm Expansion Project and ongoing works in the water and terminal area.

In the update, the port said that infilling in the lagoon in the eastern expansion area is now complete, and infilling of the northeast perimeter dyke is ongoing.

Infilling for the first phase of the preload in the western expansion area is complete, and infilling for the caissons foundation is ongoing, announced the port.

Officials also said that work on building the two caissons is continuing at Vancouver Pile Driving Ltd. on the North Shore.

The first caisson, which was poured over nine days, is now ready to be towed to site.

The second caisson is currently being poured and is expected to be complete soon.

“We anticipate that both caissons will be ready to be transported across Burrard Inlet over to the container terminal in late -September,” the port said.

The Centerm Expansion Project, delivered by Centennial Expansion Partners (CXP), is set to be complete by the end of 2021.