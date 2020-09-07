Kokosing, O’Brien & Gere JV wins Indiana CDF deal

Kokosing Construction Co. and O’Brien & Gere JV has won a $10,281,100 firm-fixed-price contract to provide 24/7 construction management services that include extensive water treatment management services and dredging material disposal and related services at the Indiana Harbor & Canal Confined Disposal Facility (CDF).

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received, according to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2021.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, is the contracting activity.

The facility was originally designed to contain existing contaminants onsite in compliance with the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and to safely contain contaminated dredged sediments from the Canal.

USACE dredges the Indiana Harbor Canal waterway for navigational purposes and currently sends dredged material with PCB concentrations below 50 parts per million (ppm) to a confined disposal facility (CDF).