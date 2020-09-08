Boskalis VIDEO on Duqm Port construction project

September 8, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) recently announced the successful completion of the sizable port construction project in Duqm, Oman.

For this extraordinary EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project Boskalis dredged a new harbor basin and entrance channel with a depth of 18 meters.

The company also constructed a kilometer-long quay wall, two 400 meter-long jetties and reclaimed land for a port platform including ground improvement and associated 4 km shore protection.

The dredging part of the project was executed with the mega cutter Helios, taken into service mid-2017.

Also engaged in the project were a jumbo hopper and medium-sized hopper dredgers, with the assistance of other vessels.

In terms of safety this Duqm Liquid Bulk Berth project resulted in another marvelous achievement.

Boskalis worked 6.5 million man-hours without a single lost-time incident.

The company recently released a video about the scheme and thanked everyone involved in this challenging project since 2017.