Boskalis VIDEO on Duqm Port construction project
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) recently announced the successful completion of the sizable port construction project in Duqm, Oman.
For this extraordinary EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project Boskalis dredged a new harbor basin and entrance channel with a depth of 18 meters.
The company also constructed a kilometer-long quay wall, two 400 meter-long jetties and reclaimed land for a port platform including ground improvement and associated 4 km shore protection.
The dredging part of the project was executed with the mega cutter Helios, taken into service mid-2017.
Also engaged in the project were a jumbo hopper and medium-sized hopper dredgers, with the assistance of other vessels.
In terms of safety this Duqm Liquid Bulk Berth project resulted in another marvelous achievement.
Boskalis worked 6.5 million man-hours without a single lost-time incident.
The company recently released a video about the scheme and thanked everyone involved in this challenging project since 2017.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Boskalis First Quarter Results
The first quarter of 2020 was above expectations for Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis). In ...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 21 days ago
Green Bay Fox River cleanup video
After almost fourteen years, the Boskalis Environmental has successfully completed the Fox River Cle...Posted: 21 days ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
Construction of the Port of Duqm in Oman (VIDEO)
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. recently released a video about the Duqm project which involves th...Posted: 7 months ago
-
Posted: 11 days ago
Cairns development project VIDEO
Ports North latest video puts together all of the interesting elements of the Cairns Shipping Develo...Posted: 11 days ago