Petaluma River dredging underway

The much anticipated Petaluma River dredging project is finally underway, informs the City of Petaluma, CA.

The River is getting a facelift as USACE and their contractor started the two-month dredging project last weekend.

According to the officials, the crews will be working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from September 4 through October 21.

For this project, Pacific Dredge & Construction is using their all-electric cutter suction dredge, the Sandpiper.

During the works, the Sandpiper will remove more than 150,000 cubic yards of mud and silt from the channel.

Dredging will clear the way for increased commercial and recreational vessel traffic in the area.

This means more recreation opportunities, the return of river events, and a revitalized riverfront economy and experience.