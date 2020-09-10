Central Coast Council mobilizes for The Entrance dredging

Central Coast Council, NSW, has mobilized its resources in preparation for The Entrance Channel dredging project to begin within a fortnight.

Council’s Acting Environment and Planning Director, Andrew Roach, said that a site compound was being set up this week, with site offices, sheds and security to be in place within days.

“The Entrance community and visitors to the area will start to see a site compound develop over the next two days, including the arrival of sheds, piping and machinery,” Mr Roach said.

“Once the compound is in place, Council will begin the necessary preparations, including testing and staff training, with the aim to have dredging start within a fortnight.”

Commenting the latest news, the Mayor of Central Coast Council, Lisa Matthews, said that “it was timely for preparations to get underway for the commencement of the dredging program.”

“We love and care for our waterways on the coast and dredging The Entrance channel is important for our community,” Matthews said.

“The dredging program is carried out to help maintain tidal exchange between the ocean and the estuary. To see the 2020-21 program progressing is encouraging.”

The dredging program is jointly funded by Central Coast Council and the NSW Government through the ‘Rescuing Our Waterways’ fund.