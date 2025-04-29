Dredging and beach nourishment at the Golden Beach

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
April 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Sunshine Coast Council is about to begin dredging and beach nourishment works at the Golden Beach.

Photo courtesy of the Sunshine Coast

According to Cr Terry Landsberg, nourishment works are set to begin tomorrow, Wednesday, 30th April, and will continue until mid-June at the following locations:

  • Power Boat Club
  • Diamond Head
  • Nelson St

Please note, there may be some disruptions on the beach, but we will minimise these as much as possible. Council officers will work closely with the contractor to ensure pedestrian safety throughout the dredge campaign,” said Landsberg.

The Council will continue the dredging and beach nourishment program at Golden Beach according to the conditions of the federal and state government approved permits.

