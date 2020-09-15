Freeport dredging deal for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, Illinois, has won a $15.5 million contract for the Texas pipeline dredging and channel improvement.
Bids were solicited via the internet with three received.
Work will be performed in Freeport, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 18, 2021.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.
The Freeport Ship Channel is a deep-draft navigation channel that connects industrial facilities in Freeport, Texas with the Gulf of Mexico.
The main channel consists of multiple segments, with reduced channel widths and depths as the channel approaches the 180 degree turn around the Dow complex.
The channel also provides barge access through multiple adjacent waterways.
Photo: GLDD
