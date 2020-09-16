Port of Everett gets BUILD grant for maritime facility

The Port of Everett, WA, has been awarded a $17.75M U.S. Department of Transportation Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant to support the creation of a new maritime facility at the former Kimberly-Clark mill site.

The main goal of the project is to enhance cargo movement and commerce, and to restore and grow jobs at the site.

“This $17.75 million federal investment is a huge win for the Port of Everett and Snohomish County” said Senator Maria Cantwell.

“The project will provide new investment in the local economy and increase the port’s onsite capacity by 33 acres, allowing more product to move more efficiently throughout the region and helping the port’s efforts to become a strategic seaport.”

The BUILD grant will enable the Port to develop a new cargo terminal and make other infrastructure improvements.

The area is currently a ‘brownfield site’, which is a property that may contain hazardous substances or pollutants.

Federal funds will help the Port finalize the cleanup and create jobs on the site.