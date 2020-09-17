Damen: Marine Aggregate Dredger hits the water

Damen Shipyards Group launched a Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD) 3500 at their Galati yard in Romania last week.
Damen is building the MAD for UK-based Hanson.
The company will use the vessel to conduct offshore aggregate extraction in water depths up to -55 metres in the North Sea and English Channel.
The MAD was successfully launched, despite the impact of the coronavirus during this critical stage of production, Damen said.
Commenting the latest news, Sales manager, Joppe Neijens, said: “Throughout the pandemic our number one priority has been the safety and wellbeing of our personnel, our co-workers and the communities in which we work.”
“However, by combining a robust approach to safety measures with coordinated team work, we have been able to continue production.
“The measures we have taken include strict hygiene and disinfection routines, and the establishment of shift teams to ensure maximum distance between people working, whilst at the same time keeping to schedule.”
Following the launch, Damen will complete work on the vessel, to be named Hanson Thames.
Photo: Damen
