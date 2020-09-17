Kenmare relocates dredger to Pilivili

Kenmare Resources announced today that the relocation of the dredger, which forms part of the Wet Concentrator Plant B mining operation, has been completed safely.
Kenmare, one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique.
The dredger was transported 23 kilometres along a purpose-built road from its previous mining area at Namalope to a new high grade ore zone called Pilivili.
The piece of equipment has now been placed onto concrete plinths at its destination.
Commenting the latest news, Michael Carvill, Managing Director, said: “Completing the relocation of WCP B’s dredge safely and within the expected timeframe is an important milestone for the project.”
“The 23km purpose-built road performed well and we are confident in its ability to support the WCP in the coming days. We look forward to providing another update when the relocation and safe offloading of WCP B has been achieved.”
The move was undertaken using platform vehicles called self-propelled modular transporters by a specialist heavy lifting and transport contractor.
Following the successful relocation of the dredger, the SPMTs are returning to Namalope to transport the WCP along the same route.
The WCP is expected to begin relocation next week.
Photo: Kenmare
