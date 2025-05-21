Emodraga conducting dredging operations in Beira Port

Back to overview
Dredging
May 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Mozambique-based dredging company Emodraga recently commenced a maintenance dredging project in Beira Port.

Photo courtesy of LBH South Africa

The current dredging project includes maintenance of the port’s General Cargo, Coal, and Container berths (Quay 2–10).

These scheduled dredging operations are crucial to remove the soft mud buildup on the berths to ensure safe vessel operations at the port.

Vessels currently at anchorage are expected to resume berthing as from 23rd May, with no changes to the declared drafts by the port authority CFM.

The works are being carried out by local dredgers “Macuti” and “Aruangwa”, operated by Emodraga.

Over the years, Emodraga has performed many dredging projects in and around Beira Port. In 2023, the company reported the all-time record, removing around three million cubic meters of sediment from the access channel to the Port of Beira.

