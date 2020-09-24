GLDD completes Ocean City beachfill

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company recently completed the north end beach replenishment project in Ocean City, NJ.

Under the scheme, GLDD restored beaches between the terminal groin at Seaview Road and 13th Street.

For the works, the contractor used a dredge placed just off the Great Egg Harbor Inlet. From there, the dredged sand was pumped through a pipeline running underwater and landing on the beach near Morningside Road.

The project brought more than 1.5 million cubic yards of new sand to rebuild beaches across approximately 2.1 miles of Ocean City’s northernmost and downtown beaches.

The combined cost estimate for the city’s south end (completed in January 2020) and north end projects is more than $16 million. The projects are part of a 50-year agreement that calls for a three-year cycle of renourishment projects.

Overall, Ocean City, Sea Isle City and Strathmere are part of the Army Corps’ $32.5 million beach replenishment scheme.