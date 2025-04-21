Back to overview
Virginia Beach Oceanfront replenishment resumes

Beach Nourishment
April 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

After a short pause, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront replenishment project is back underway.

Photo courtesy of the City of Virginia Beach

Work was temporarily halted for about two weeks after some of the sand dredged from the Atlantic Ocean Channel was found to be too fine and easily washed away.

The project resumed April 14, with plans to wrap up this phase in May before shifting to Croatan Beach.

In total, Manson Construction will dredge approximately 950,000 cubic yards of sand from the Atlantic Ocean Channel to replenish the beach section between 15th and 45th streets before the initiative moves to Croatan.

The City is actively monitoring conditions and working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to keep this vital effort moving forward.

