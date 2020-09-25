Gowanus dredging set for November

Barge-mounted excavators will start dredging the Gowanus Canal in mid-November, reports Brooklyn Paper.
“We are on schedule for mid-November start of dredging,” said the Environmental Protection Agency’s Christos Tsiamis at the September 22 Gowanus Canal Advisory Group meeting.
“We have made a lot of progress – we’re getting ready.”
The federally-supervised cleanup is split into three phases, starting with the scrub of the upper third from the canal head at Butler Street to the Third Street Bridge, which EPA anticipates lasting until July 2023 and costing $125 million.
EPA, NYSDEC and the New York State Department of Health will be overseeing the work, which includes plans for community health and safety monitoring.
More than a dozen contaminants, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), and heavy metals, including mercury, lead and copper, are present at high levels in the Gowanus Canal sediment.
The cleanup plan for the Gowanus Canal Superfund site includes dredging to remove contaminated sediment from the bottom of the Canal, which has accumulated because of industrial and combined sewer overflow (CSO) discharges.
Following dredging, construction of a multilayer cap in dredged areas will isolate and prevent migration of any remaining chemicals in the deep native sediments.
Photo: gowanuscanalconservancy.org
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Azcon Slip, Howards Bay cleanup starts soon
The U.S. EPA and partners will soon begin work at two projects funded by the Great Lakes Restoration...Posted: 4 days ago
-
Posted: 13 hours ago
EPA: Penalty for unauthorized ocean dumping of sediment
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined Port of Oakland $300,000 for violating Ocea...Posted: 13 hours ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
EPA Administrator Wheeler wraps up visit to Wisconsin
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, Andrew Wheeler, yesterday wrapped up his v...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
DEQ oversees Willamette River cleanup
Starting this week, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality will begin overseeing the clean u...Posted: 2 months ago