Dredging works progressing well at Fountain Lake

J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. is working in full swing to complete the Fountain Lake restoration project.
According to Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD), the past week was another productive one for crews working on this dredging program.
The dredging operations are part of the overall phase two of the Fountain Lake restoration project in Albert Lea, MN.
So far, the contractor dredged over 225,500 cubic yards of material from the Main Bay and Dane’s Bay, reports SRRWD.
The first phase included removal of over 700,000 cubic yards of sediment out of the Edgewater Bay.
After the second phase of dredging, the third and final phase will complete the Fountain Lake restoration project.
The third phase includes Main Bay (East Basin), Bancroft Channel and parts of Bancroft Bay.
Photo: SRRWD
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Fountain Lake dredging in full swing
J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. is pushing forward with phase two of the Fountain Lake restoration projec...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Fountain Lake restoration continues
Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) and the contractor, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. are conti...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Fountain Lake project moves to the next stage
With dredging completed in Edgewater Bay, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. is already preparing for the ne...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Fountain Lake dredging project in progress
A survey conducted last Friday (May 29) by J.F. Brennan Company of La Crosse, Wisc., showed the grea...Posted: 3 months ago