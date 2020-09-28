GLDD bags Jacksonville Harbor deepening contract

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has secured a $105 million Base and Option B contract for the Jacksonville Harbor Construction Dredging, the 47-Foot C Cut-42 Project.

Great Lakes expects the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to award additional option work items on the contract by mid-2021 with a value of $11.5 million, resulting in a total contract award of $116.5 million.

Dredging will start in the fourth quarter of 2020 with estimated completion of both base contract and all options in the second quarter of 2022.

The Jacksonville Harbor Deepening Contract C Project involves dredging of approximately 4.1 million cubic yards of material from approximately 1.7 nautical miles (Cut-42) of the St. John’s River in Duval County, Jacksonville.

The project will deepen and widen the channel, turning basin and the berths at Blount Island Marine Terminal to an authorized 47-foot depth.

GLDD will dispose all excavated sand, gravel and rock soils in designated areas within the Jacksonville Ocean Dredged Material Disposal Site.

David Simonelli, Chief Operating Officer commented, “Great Lakes’ fleet of mechanical dredges including the largest clamshell and backhoe dredges in the U.S. market, the Dredge 58 and Dredge New York, will efficiently excavate the consolidated soils and rock present in the Jacksonville River.”

Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes commented, “After successfully completing Jacksonville Contract B ahead of schedule, we look forward to continuing to support the Port of Jacksonville and believe this significant investment will deliver long standing benefits to the local economy and local workers.”