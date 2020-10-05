2020 WEDA Pacific Chapter postponed

Back to overview
October 5, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

For the health and safety of all attendees, WEDA’s Pacific Chapter Board has decided to postpone the 2020 Meeting.

The Western Dredging Association announced that the due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting is now postponed until October 27-29, 2021.

However, the venue stays the same, at the MOTIF Hotel in Seattle, WA.

The show will feature presentations on all aspects of dredging related topics specifically relevant to the West Coast.

Tentative Agenda:

  • Wednesday sessions will include the Corps/Industry Meeting from 1-3 PM, Ports Meeting 1 3 PM, 2019/20 Federal Dredging Program presentation from 3 5 PM, Hosted Ice Breaker Poster Social 6-9 PM.
  • Thursday agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program. A tour unique to the culture and industry of Seattle will follow the luncheon.
  • Friday will continue with technical presentations throughout the day and conclude with chapter business in the early evening. Please note this conference has an additional half day of presentations for attendees to have the chance to share talks.

Photo: California Water Boards

