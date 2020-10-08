Colonel Delarosa tours Tanana River works

Colonel Damon Delarosa, USACE Alaska District Commander, recently toured repair work of a groin along the Tanana River Levee. This was as part of a tour of the Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project in North Pole.
The groin is one of 12 L-shaped, rock structures along the 22-mile levee that prevent erosion and encroachment of the Tanana River on the Chena Project.
According to USACE, this work will further protect downtown Fairbanks from flooding.
The Chena Project’s Moose Creek Dam is a key component in managing the flow of the Chena River.
Also, the other structures are part of the local flood reduction system as well. These include the Tanana River Levee and drainage channels within the protected area.
Altogether, these features have prevented an estimated $398 million in damages for residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough as of April.
Photo: USACE
