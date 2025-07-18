Back to overview
USACE tours Ashtabula Harbor dredging site (VIDEO)

Operations & Maintenance
July 18, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District recently visited the Ashtabula 204 dredging site to learn more and view the dredging process including sediment placement as it occurred in Ashtabula, Ohio.

View on Youtube.

Material dredged will be placed in USACE’s beneficial use project in Ashtabula’s outer harbor, continuing the creation of up to 16.5 acres of new wetland habitat and significantly improving the condition of the harbor for native plant and animal life on Lake Erie.

USACE regularly performs maintenance dredging of federal shipping channels throughout the nation to provide ease of navigation and safe passage to larger vessels that utilize the waterways carrying products vital to the economy.

This year, the Corps is planning to dredge over 50,000 cubic yards of material from the Ashtabula Harbor as they continue to meet the critical mission of maintaining safe navigation on the Great Lakes.

