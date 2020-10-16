The 2021 WEDA Midwest Chapter rescheduled

Back to overview
October 16, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The 2021 WEDA Midwest Chapter meeting has been rescheduled until March 16-18, 2021 in Green Bay, WI at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, informs the Western Dredging Association.

The event will offer individuals and firms an opportunity to make presentations in the following areas: sediment investigation, environmental dredging, navigational dredging, coast/shoreline protection and restoration, sediment management and re-use, surveying, etc.

WEDA also announced that under their mission to share knowledge and information about the industry the Dredging 101 Course will take place as a part of the event.

The course will occur at the Hyatt Regency Green Bay on Tuesday March 16, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 pm.

The general schedule will be:

  • Tuesday March 16
    Dredging 101 Course from 1-5 PM;
    Ice Breaker Reception at hotel at 6:00 PM;
  • Wednesday, March 17
    Women of WEDA (WoW) Breakfast Meeting;
    Presentations in morning;
    WEDA Midwest Chapter Meeting;
    Lunch & tour to Lambeau Field in the afternoon;
    Networking / social event at Titletown Brewery in evening;
  • Thursday, March 18
    Presentations in morning;
    Conference ends at noon.

