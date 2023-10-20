DEME’s TSHD Nile River busy in Ravenna

October 20, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

The DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Nile River is currently working on the greenfield FSRU-based LNG terminal project in the Port of Ravenna.

Massimo Ardu, Project Director presso SIDRA DEME Group, LinkedIn photo

The dredging program aims to develop the necessary port infrastructure to handle larger vessels of 75,000 dwt and containerships of up to 8,000 TEU, as well as higher traffic volumes.

This in turn will have significant socioeconomic effects in the region, said DEME.

The greenfield FSRU-based LNG terminal project in the Port of Ravenna is described as a strategic project to help ensure Italy’s energy needs, providing critical infrastructure with a capacity of 170,000 cubic meters and a nominal throughput of 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.