Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME’s TSHD Pallieter busy on Ravenna Port Hub project

DEME’s TSHD Pallieter busy on Ravenna Port Hub project

Dredging
March 11, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

DEME Group’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Pallieter made a journey from Port-La Nouvelle in France to Ravenna in Italy recently, where it is now carrying out dredging works for the Ravenna Port Hub project.

This modernization project is focused on improving the port’s accessibility and capacity, said DEME.

photo courtesy of DEME

The first phase involved dredging the access channel to a depth of -12.50 meters, with further deepening to -14 meters.

In addition to the dredging works, existing quays have been renovated, and a new 1-kilometer-long quay is being constructed for a multi-purpose terminal.

Strategically located on Italy’s Adriatic coast, the modernized infrastructure at the Port of Ravenna will boost connectivity and strengthen its role in global trade,” DEME said.

Also, TSHD Pallieter has successfully completed the dredging works for the new LNG terminal in Ravenna, a critical project for Italy’s energy security. This terminal increases Italy’s regasification capacity to 28 billion cubic meters per year, meeting 40% of the country’s total gas demand.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles