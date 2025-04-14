Back to overview
Home Dredging Today DEME’s TSHD Meuse River solves mystery in Belgian waters

Dredging
April 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

After more than a century, the last unidentified German WWI submarine in Belgian waters has been revealed as the UB-57, DEME Group said.

photo courtesy of Tomas Termote & Bart De Smet (VLIZ - Flanders Marine Institute)

Buried in sand, the wreck lay off the Westhinderbank – known for decades, yet its identity remained a puzzle.

That was the case until today.

Thanks to the delicate work of our specialized teams and the crew of the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River, we were able to safely uncover the stern and reveal the propellers – inscribed with the final clue confirming the submarine’s identity,” said DEME.

According to the Belgian dredging giant, the UB-57 now rests again beneath the sand – a protected war memorial and a powerful reminder of the past.

