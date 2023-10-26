GLDD wins $33.8M beachfill contract in New Jersey

October 26, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock of Houston, Texas, yesterday won a $33.8 million USACE contract for a beach nourishment project in New Jersey.

Photo courtesy of GLDD

The contract calls for dredging more than 1.3 million cubic yards of sand from two borrow areas (one is located off Corsons Inlet and the other is located approximately three miles offshore of Sea Isle City).

The sand will be pumped onto the beach at the following locations:

Place 257,000 cubic yards in south Ocean City from about 45th-59th Streets

Place 456,000 cubic yards in Upper Township/Strathmere from Corson’s Inlet to about Jasper Rd.

Place 252,000 cubic yards in central Sea Isle City from about 29th-53rd Streets

Place 388,000 cubic yards in south Sea Isle City from about 73rd St to Townsends Inlet

The project is a joint effort of the Army Corps’ Philadelphia District and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and is designed to reduce damages from coastal storm events.

Work on the project is expected to commence in the Fall or Winter timeframe.