CPRA’s Rockefeller shoreline stabilization project wins award

October 27, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority recently won the Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Bronze Award for the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Gulf Shoreline Stabilization Project from the American Society of Civil Engineers, one of the most prestigious awards in civil engineering.

Photo courtesy of CPRA

“CPRA was honored to receive this distinguished award and accepted it on behalf of our agency and the local, state, and federal partners who made the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Gulf Shoreline Stabilization Project a success,” said CPRA Executive Director Greg Grandy.

“The conditions along the shoreline were unique and required an innovative solution. The engineering and design work done on this project exemplifies how we continue to find ways to successfully respond to challenges and move Louisiana’s coastal program forward,” added Grandy.

To combat erosion and mitigate the loss of wetlands along the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge shoreline, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA\OCPR) teamed with the National Marine Fisheries Service and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to implement the Rockefeller Refuge Gulf Shoreline Stabilization Project.

The project included construction of a lightweight aggregate core rock breakwater westward from Joseph Harbor along the gulf shoreline for approximately 3 miles.