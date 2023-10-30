LIVE: NMDC Group Brand Reveal Event

October 30, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and marine dredging company, will host the NMDC Group Brand Reveal Event today.

NMDC photo

NMDC, the Abu Dhabi based giant, is involved in dredging and marine civil construction, delivering a range of services including the construction of port infrastructure, land reclamation, coastal defense, and deepening and maintenance of waterways.

NMDC owns and operates a marine fleet consisting of 18 dredgers with capacity ranging from 1,795 KW to 20,725 KW and a hopper with a capacity of 6,000 cubic meters.

Also, this fleet is supported by a wide range of auxiliary equipment including tugs, workboats, barges and survey vessels.

The company currently operates across the Middle East, Africa and Indian Sub-Continent, with technical capabilities that are highly mobile and can be extended to any part of the globe.