Van Oord’s subsidiary Wicks invests in state-of-the-art equipment

October 30, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Van Oord’s subsidiary Wicks has acquired three new Junttan Rapid Impact Compaction (RIC) machines.

Photo courtesy of Van Oord

The addition of this latest generation of state-of-the-art equipment into Wicks’ fleet will not only augment its power and performance but also promote sustainability and energy efficiency.

RIC is a soil compaction technique utilising hydraulic hammers to strengthen shallow, granular soils by repeatedly striking an impact plate on the ground surface.

This method is widely recognized as one of the most cost-efficient and fastest compaction techniques for reclamations up to 8 meters in depth.

RIC has gained immense popularity in the Middle East and Asia, where the new machines will have their home base for Van Oord projects worldwide.

Compared to Wicks’ existing RIC fleet, the new machines boast a staggering 78% increase in power coupled with several innovations in hammer technology, controls and digital integration that elevate their efficiency beyond that of similar equipment, both in terms of production and fuel consumption.

For example, the new machines consume 13% less fuel per compacted cubic meter leading to significant fewer carbon and nitrogen oxide emissions during the project execution.