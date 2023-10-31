Bude Canal dredging about to begin

October 31, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

The upcoming project timeline for works on the Bude Canal has been confirmed by Cornwall Council.

Bude-Stratton Town Council photo

The local authority said that they plan to start its program to dredge the canal on Monday, November 6.

The overall dredging operation is expected to complete by the end of January 24, however the exact timeline may be impacted by climate and ecological conditions, said Bude Canal Angling Association.

During the dredging period, activity on the canal will be restricted and day launches will not be available for purchase.

The embankment repairs are expected to complete before Easter 24.