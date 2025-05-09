Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Ettalong Channel dredging about to begin

Ettalong Channel dredging about to begin

Dredging
May 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Ettalong Channel will be dredged in the coming weeks, with the arrival of the dredge vessel anticipated for 24 May (subject to weather) and scheduled to take about four weeks to complete.

photo courtesy of Liesl Tesch MP fb

As a result of recent sand build-up in the channel following recent swell events, Palm Beach to Ettalong and Wagstaffe ferry services have now been diverted to Patonga.

Transport for NSW said that, as the diversion is now in place, they have established a free alternative transport service starting from this week.

According to Transport for NSW, four locations along the channel will be dredged, with the new location near Lobster Bay added this time.

Around 30,000 cubic meters of sand will be removed from these areas in this latest campaign.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles