Dredging moves forward at Cobb’s Quay Marina

November 1, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

The Cobb’s Quay Marina’s latest dredging project is officially underway.

Cobb’s Quay Marina photo

“The dredger has arrived yesterday and works have begun,” said Cobb’s Quay Marina in its official announcement.

“Weather permitting, we expect works to be completed in the next 6-8 weeks.”

The works are being carried out by the Jenkins Marine Ltd backhoe dredger Doreen Dorward.

Cobb’s Quay Marina at Hamworthy in Holes Bay lies in Poole Harbour, the world’s second largest natural harbour.

“Dredging is essential to providing year-round all tides access to our marinas for berth holders and visitors,” said MDL Marinas.

Siltation is the natural process of sediment deposition, with a proportion of the sediment (or mud particles) suspended in the water settling on the sea or riverbed when water is static or slow moving.

The issue is exacerbated by erosion of riverbanks further upstream or heavy rainfall depositing mud into the river, along with material washing in with the tide.