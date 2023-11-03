Major milestone for the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project

November 3, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Hall Contracting crew working in Tuvalu has just wrapped up coastal protection works on the Funafuti atoll.

Photo courtesy of Hall Contracting

The team has successfully constructed a new 78,000m2 bunded foreshore reclamation area as well as a new boat harbour and breakwater.

According to the company, the crew will now relocate to Nanumanga to continue the next stage of the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project – TCAP.

The design of this multimillion-dollar coastal adaptation infrastructure on the capital Fongafale (Funafuti Atoll) and outer rural islands of Nanumanga and Nanumea aims to secure communities from hazards, including marine flooding and overtopping.

Launched in August 2017, with $36 million financing from the Green Climate Fund and $2.9 million co-financing from the Government of Tuvalu, the 7-year Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project will help strengthen resilience of this low-lying nation.