Ovenden wraps up another Hayling Beach management campaign

November 6, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







The contractor, Ovenden Earthmoving has successfully completed the Hayling Island beach management campaign.

Photo courtesy of the Coastal Partners

Approximately 14,000m3 of shingle has been extracted from open beaches between the Coastguard revetment and Inn on the Beach alongside the importation of around 2,500m3 of shingle.

This material has been deposited into priority areas along the Eastoke frontage to build the beach profile up prior to the winter period.

The next beach recycling works campaign on South Hayling is planned for Spring 2024.