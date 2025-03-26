Back to overview
South Hayling beach management March 2025

Coastal Protection
March 26, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Starting this week, Les Searle Group will be carrying the Spring beach management works at Eastoke, Hayling Island.

Photo courtesy of Coastal Partners

Hayling Island is exposed to large waves and high tides. To prevent properties from flooding when these factors combine, Havant Borough Council undertakes beach recycling works along the Eastoke Frontage.

The work is carried out twice a year to give flood protection during winter storms and to prepare the beach for any adverse weather conditions during the summer.

Beach recycling is the movement of material from areas of beach build up to areas of erosion. This helps to restore beach levels and increase the standard of protection against flooding at Eastoke.

This Spring beach recycling campaign will take approximately 4 weeks to complete.

