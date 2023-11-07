Abu Dhabi to host ‘Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure’ course

November 7, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







For professionals involved in dredging related activities for water infrastructure development, IADC and CEDA will organise a new edition of the “Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure” course from 12-14 December 2023 in Abu Dhabi (UAE) with the support of NMDC.

Photo courtesy of IADC

During this 2.5-day course, participants will learn how to achieve dredging projects that fulfil primary functional requirements while adding value to the natural and socio-economic systems by acquiring an understanding of these systems in the context of dredging as well as stakeholder engagement throughout a project’s development.

“This course is based on the book Dredging for Sustainable Infrastructure. Experienced lecturers will inform about the latest thinking and approaches, explain methodologies and techniques as well as demonstrate – through numerous practical examples – how to implement this information in practice with challenging workshops and case studies,” said Rene Kolman, Secretary General of IADC. “Engineers, ecologists, nature and social scientists, regulators or financiers will all return home from this course with new insights and knowledge that can be put into practice right away.”

“Just like the book it is based on, this course fills a gap: it gives guidance to professionals on how to bring into practice the new thinking that in many ways has transformed dredging in the last decade. Therefore, the course is essential for professionals driven by the ambition to achieve sustainable and resilient water infrastructure with a dredging component that contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals,” commented Mieke van Loenen, General Manager of CEDA.

More Info