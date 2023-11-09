New Mud Cat dredger on its way to West Africa

November 9, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

A brand-new custom Mud Cat 225D is on its way to a bauxite mine in West Africa.

The dredge was purchased by a repeat customer after the first dredge was a complete success, said Mud Cat.

According to the New Richmond based company, the MC 225D is a one-truck transportable self-propelled dredge that has completed more industrial, agricultural, mining, and stormwater pond projects around the world than any other diesel dredging system.

This dredge comes standard with both the SolidsMaster cutter bar for dredging sand and more compact materials and the EnviroMaster for dredging thick sludges and lighter materials.

The cutterbars fit in the horizontal low-turbidity shroud equipped with rapid clean-out ports and the patented Pump Defender to reduce downtime related to clogging by up to 80%. The shroud is adjustable with hydraulic cylinders.