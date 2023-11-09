Work on DP World London Gateway Berth 4 in full swing

November 9, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Works are progressing well at the DP World London Gateway Port Berth 4 extension project, McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd said.

McLaughlin & Harvey photo

Due to increasing container trade and container vessel visits, the current port development had reached capacity and the quay needed to be extended and a fourth berth created.

New works include the construction of a new 430m tubular piled quay wall, which was designed to tie into the end of the existing berth 3 and to allow the future construction of berth 5.

Also, the new ship to shore cranes will run on crane rails mounted on the front quay wall cope beam and a rear piled crane support beam, said the company.