DP World kicks off $165M Maputo project

May 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The $165 million expansion of DP World’s container terminal at the Port of Maputo officially started last week.

Photo courtesy of DP World

According to DP World, the port will be equipped with the latest technology and world-class infrastructure to boost operational capacity and efficiency, with the terminal yard and quay undergoing a complete revamp and modernization.

Yard capacity will increase by 6.48 hectares, doubling throughput from 255 000 TEUs to 530 000 TEUs, while the total quay length will be extended to 650 meters and the berth deepened to 16 meters

To manage larger container volumes and a diverse range of commodities, new equipment will be introduced, including three ship-to-shore (STS) cranes capable of handling post-Panamax ships and an expanded fleet of rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, complementing the existing mobile harbor crane (MHC) fleet.

Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, the Honorable João Jorge Matlomb, was guest of honor at the ground-breaking event, underlining the importance of this major investment to the national and regional economies. 

