DE Klop joins forces with Machinefabriek De Hollandsche Yssel

November 10, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

DE Klop B.V. has just announced the acquisition of Machinefabriek De Hollandsche Yssel, a renowned name in the dredging industry.

According to the officials, the strategic move is an important step towards further growth of both companies and will lead to better service for customers in the dredging market.

DE Klop has its office in Sliedrecht and is a relatively new company in the world of dredging, but is staffed with people each with more than 25 years in the dredging industry.

The company focuses on supplying a wide range of design, and products like pumps, dredge equipment, and automation solutions for the dredging industry.

Machinefabriek De Hollandsche Yssel has a history of more than 150 years and has built more than 550 dredgers.

The company has its own high efficiency, large sphere passage, dredge pump series and sealing solutions.