Kenmare places order for two IHC mining dredgers

November 16, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Share this article







IHC Mining has secured order from Kenmare Resources for the construction and delivery of two large customised mining dredgers.

Photo courtesy of Royal IHC

The dredgers – both to be built at Royal IHC’s yard in Kinderdijk (Netherlands) – will each have a total installed power of 6,800 kVA and a cutter power of 1,350 kW.

As they are electrically powered by using renewable hydro-electric power, these dredgers will contribute to Kenmare’s goal of reducing the carbon footprint of their operations.

Kenmare operates the Moma Mine, a mineral sands operation in Mozambique, for which IHC Mining has already delivered three dredgers in the past, with the JULIA the most recent (2019).

The two new dredgers will operate at Nataka, a newly extended mine site, expected to operate for several decades.

Kenmare is going to upgrade and transition their Wet Concentrator Plant A to Nataka, and the two dredgers are an important element in the new operation.