Dredging moves forward at Cape Cod Canal

November 23, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine began dredging the Cape Cod Canal to remove sand shoals from the Canal navigation channel recently.

USACE photo

The dredged material is being 100 percent beneficially reused and placed on Town Neck Beach in Sandwich, MA, to mitigate shoreline erosion.

The contractor has placed approximately 85,000 cubic yards of the dredged sand onto Town Neck Beach in Sandwich, Mass.

Final grading of sand on the beach continues that will also include beach grass and the placement of protective sand-fencing.

The project should be completed by mid-December.